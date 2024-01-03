Sitting in the dock accompanied by three prison officers, Lai nodded and smiled at his wife, Teresa Li Wan-kam, and his children seated in the public gallery.

The 76-year-old businessman has pleaded not guilty to two conspiracy charges of foreign collusion under the Beijing-decreed national security law, and a third conspiracy offence arising from colonial-era sedition legislation.

Prosecutors pressed on with their opening arguments at West Kowloon Court on the fifth day of the high-profile national security trial, switching their attention to Lai’s editorial leadership at the newspaper and allegations he instigated further unrest amid the 2019 anti-government protests.

The businessman put his palms together in appreciation as supporters waved to him. A man called out “hang in there” and was immediately asked by security guards to remain silent.

The prosecution cited multiple Apple Daily news articles, advertisements and commentaries penned by Lai and WhatsApp communications between him and the daily’s management as evidence.

They submitted 31 examples of allegedly seditious content published by the tabloid between June 2019 and January 2020, during the unrest sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Members of the public line up for a spot in the gallery. One supporter called out words of encouragement during the proceedings. Photo: Eugene Lee

The examples included an article titled “Defending morality and resisting totalitarianism is the responsibility of everyone in the world”, dated January 26, 2020, which prosecutors said showed Lai’s approval of efforts by then US president Donald Trump to contain China’s rise by conducting a trade war.

“The Chinese Communist Party imposed totalitarianism on its people,” he wrote. “The new cold war is a global moral wake-up call.

“Trump used the trade war to reduce the trade deficit. It’s the common people across the world who will benefit from it. The most important goal is to contain the rise of autocracy.”

In another piece, Lai wrote that Taiwan was in a stronger position to resist the “oppressive” mainland Chinese authorities that he said sought to control the public by “electronic means and totalitarian machines”.

“In the dictionary of the Chinese Communist Party, human beings have no freedom, rule of law, human rights and dignity,” he said in the commentary published December 29, 2019. “What we need to overcome is the fear of its regime.”

Armed officers outside West Kowloon Court. The trial entered its fifth day on Wednesday. Photo: Eugene Lee

Prosecutors also cited articles he penned during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, which they alleged were seditious.

In one titled “The plague of Wuhan, the death knell of the Chinese Communist Party”, Lai accused the central government of blocking the free flow of information and contributing to the spread of infections. He wrote that the pandemic might “bring hope” to Chinese residents looking to overthrow authorities.

“What [President Xi Jinping] relies on is totalitarian manipulation … Under Xi, all information is kept under control,” he wrote. “If the virus causes heavy casualties, he will be judged nakedly by the people … [who will] unite against totalitarianism.

“Covid might be a beam of light to Chinese people at the end of a dark tunnel.”

Other examples submitted included an Apple Daily article that quoted opposition activist Ventus Lau Wing-hong’s appeals to people to join rallies held in 22 cities across the world on January 19, 2020, to call for democratic reforms, “or else sanctions should be imposed by various governments”.

Lai was also accused of promoting hatred by labelling police as “black cops” in an advertisement published on October 18, 2019, which showed images of officers accompanied by the tagline: “Turn black at once, or turn black gradually. Everything has turned black!”