Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
The Jimmy Lai trial so far: daily updates on his high-profile national security case in Hong Kong
- Lai faces three conspiracy charges related to sedition and collusion with foreign forces for allegedly calling for international sanctions against authorities and inciting public hatred
- With the trial expected to last for about 80 days, the Post is summarising each day of proceedings and breaking down the most important legal arguments
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying’s national security trial, which was postponed three times, started on December 18 last year amid heavy domestic and international scrutiny.
The 76-year-old Apple Daily founder is the most prominent figure yet to be prosecuted under the national security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing in 2020 to ban acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.
Lai faces three conspiracy charges related to sedition and collusion with foreign forces for allegedly calling for international sanctions against authorities and inciting public hatred in the wake of anti-government protests in 2019.
The two counts of collusion fall under the national security law, while the other charge is covered by colonial-era sedition legislation.
With the trial expected to last about 80 days, the Post is summarising each day of proceedings and breaking down the most important legal arguments.
Day 5: January 3
The prosecution’s opening statement continued for the second day, with a focus on Lai’s allegedly seditious remarks made in a series of commentaries and media interviews, as well as instructions he reportedly gave to Apple Daily staff and associates to use the newspaper to draw international sanctions against Beijing.
Day 4: January 2, 2024
The prosecution made its opening arguments after Lai pleaded not guilty to the three charges. Prosecutors told the court that the tycoon was a “radical political figure” who had capitalised on the social unrest in 2019 to pursue his “criminal” agenda.
They also accused him of helping to instigate hostile actions by at least eight foreign powers against Beijing and local authorities.
Day 3: December 22
The three judges presiding over the trial dismissed an application from the tycoon’s legal team to drop the sedition charge, with the court finding that prosecutors had not violated the Criminal Procedure Ordinance in laying the charge against the defendant.
They also dismissed the defence’s contention that the charge was filed too late.
Day 2: December 19
The court adjourned a ruling on whether to drop the sedition charge against Lai, with prosecutors insisting they had not acted too late since the alleged conspiracy involved an ongoing incident.
Day 1: December 18, 2023
Lai’s legal team submitted verbal submissions to support their application to have the sedition charge against the tycoon dismissed. The defence argued that the prosecution had passed the statutory six-month time limit when laying out the charge, as stipulated in the Crimes Ordinance.
