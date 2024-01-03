The two counts of collusion fall under the national security law, while the other charge is covered by colonial-era sedition legislation.

With the trial expected to last about 80 days, the Post is summarising each day of proceedings and breaking down the most important legal arguments.

A prison van carrying Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Eugene Lee

Day 5: January 3

The prosecution’s opening statement continued for the second day, with a focus on Lai’s allegedly seditious remarks made in a series of commentaries and media interviews, as well as instructions he reportedly gave to Apple Daily staff and associates to use the newspaper to draw international sanctions against Beijing.

Day 4: January 2, 2024

The prosecution made its opening arguments after Lai pleaded not guilty to the three charges. Prosecutors told the court that the tycoon was a “radical political figure” who had capitalised on the social unrest in 2019 to pursue his “criminal” agenda.

They also accused him of helping to instigate hostile actions by at least eight foreign powers against Beijing and local authorities.

Jimmy Lai’s son Lai Shun-yan and the media mogul’s wife Teresa Lai arrive at court on Wednesday. Photo: Eugene Lee

Day 3: December 22

The three judges presiding over the trial dismissed an application from the tycoon’s legal team to drop the sedition charge, with the court finding that prosecutors had not violated the Criminal Procedure Ordinance in laying the charge against the defendant.

They also dismissed the defence’s contention that the charge was filed too late.

Day 2: December 19

The court adjourned a ruling on whether to drop the sedition charge against Lai, with prosecutors insisting they had not acted too late since the alleged conspiracy involved an ongoing incident.

Day 1: December 18, 2023