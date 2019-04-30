New Territories villagers gathered at a rally on the small-house policy ruling at Heung Yee Kuk in Shek Mun on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong rural villagers to appeal court ruling on small-house rights and vow to get more militant if government does not do more to fight their corner
- More than 1,000 villagers from across the New Territories gathered at a rally at the headquarters of the Heung Yee Kuk, which represents their interests
- Some suggested asking Beijing to interpret the Basic Law to restore their full rights, though the kuk says it has no immediate plans to do so
Topic | Hong Kong housing
