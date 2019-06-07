Pupils salute the Chinese national flag at Beijing Leifeng Primary School. Photo: Simon Song
How national anthem law is being applied more strictly in Hong Kong than in Beijing
- International schools on mainland China given flexibility when it comes to teaching the song as part of the curriculum
- In Hong Kong government officials say all pupils in the city will be required to learn it
Topic | Chinese national anthem
Pupils salute the Chinese national flag at Beijing Leifeng Primary School. Photo: Simon Song