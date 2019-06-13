US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump expresses confidence that despite massive protests over extradition bill, Hong Kong and Beijing can ‘work it out’
- But asked whether the demonstrators were sending a message to the Chinese government, the US president said: ‘I don’t know what they’re sending’
- US lawmakers from across the political spectrum expressed solidarity and support for Hongkongers
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Demonstrators march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the proposed extradition bill. Photo: SCMP/Robert Ng
US State Department and UK’s Asia minister express support for Hongkongers protesting extradition bill
- The US government issues its most strongly worded critique yet of proposed changes to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance
- The UK’s minister for Asia and the Pacific speaks of a potential ‘chilling effect’ on Hong Kong’s rights and freedom
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Demonstrators march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the proposed extradition bill. Photo: SCMP/Robert Ng