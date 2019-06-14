Police officers stand guard at Kowloon Tong station on Friday morning. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protesters return to MTR stations urging passengers to disrupt trains, while calling on students to skip school and workers to go on strike
- Hundreds of demonstrators dressed in black descend on Kowloon Tong and Central station
- Some commuters voice their support and say they will join march planned for Sunday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
