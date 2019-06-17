Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators gathered around the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Nectar Gan
Politics

Hong Kong protests go global as marchers take to streets in US, Europe and Australia in show of solidarity

  • Demonstrations draw hundreds in New York and Washington as Hongkongers abroad show their support
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam has failed to appease the public at home or abroad
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Xinyan Yu  

Laura Ma  

Published: 11:35am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:45pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators gathered around the Victims of Communism Memorial in Washington on Sunday. Photo: Nectar Gan
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hongkongers of every age, profession and background, from every corner of the city, march in a massive show of solidarity and defiance. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

‘Nearly 2 million’ people take to streets, forcing public apology from Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam as suspension of controversial extradition bill fails to appease protesters

  • Centre of city brought to a complete standstill as the masses march to chastise Lam for refusing to withdraw bill or apologise when first asked to
  • Six hours after protesters transform Central, Wan Chai and Admiralty into a sea of black, public apology comes in the form of government statement
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 1:05am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:49am, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers of every age, profession and background, from every corner of the city, march in a massive show of solidarity and defiance. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.