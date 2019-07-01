An estimated 550,000 protesters marched from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on Monday. Photo: Martin Chan
Anatomy of a divided city: extradition protesters say frustration with government brought them to the streets
- Handover anniversary unfolded in a series of escalating clashes, outbursts and destruction
- Protester says ‘This government never responds to our demands – it’s shameless’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
