There are chaotic scenes on Wednesday night as rivals from either side of the extradition bill debate clash near an MTR station. Photo: Chieu Luu
Mass row and scuffles break out over extradition bill at Lennon Wall near MTR station in Hong Kong between young protesters and older supporters of Carrie Lam government
- Flare up starts between small group of campaigners and mostly middle-aged men at Yau Tong station
- Crowd swells to hundreds as war of words escalates and police make handful of arrests
Violence may sit uneasily with many protesters, but government intransigence means the moderate protest base continues to sympathise with the actions of younger radicals, according to city academics. Photo: Edmond So
Public increasingly backing radical Hong Kong protesters despite unease over violence, say academics, as Carrie Lam's government faces even greater resistance against extradition bill
- Moderate demonstrators out in force in Kowloon as movement remains united in spite of legislature storming by hard core of protesters
- Sympathy for direct action stems from failure of government to respond to protester demands, say political commentators
