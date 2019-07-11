Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

There are chaotic scenes on Wednesday night as rivals from either side of the extradition bill debate clash near an MTR station. Photo: Chieu Luu
Politics

Mass row and scuffles break out over extradition bill at Lennon Wall near MTR station in Hong Kong between young protesters and older supporters of Carrie Lam government

  • Flare up starts between small group of campaigners and mostly middle-aged men at Yau Tong station
  • Crowd swells to hundreds as war of words escalates and police make handful of arrests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Emily Tsang  

Danny Mok  

Published: 12:58am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:14am, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

There are chaotic scenes on Wednesday night as rivals from either side of the extradition bill debate clash near an MTR station. Photo: Chieu Luu
READ FULL ARTICLE
Violence may sit uneasily with many protesters, but government intransigence means the moderate protest base continues to sympathise with the actions of younger radicals, according to city academics. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Public increasingly backing radical Hong Kong protesters despite unease over violence, say academics, as Carrie Lam's government faces even greater resistance against extradition bill

  • Moderate demonstrators out in force in Kowloon as movement remains united in spite of legislature storming by hard core of protesters
  • Sympathy for direct action stems from failure of government to respond to protester demands, say political commentators
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 10:55pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:05am, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Violence may sit uneasily with many protesters, but government intransigence means the moderate protest base continues to sympathise with the actions of younger radicals, according to city academics. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.