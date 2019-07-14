Journalists, lecturers, colleagues and commentators take to the streets to condemn what they described as police violence. Photo: Warton Li
‘More than 1,000’ join journalists’ silent march in Hong Kong, accusing police of mistreating media during extradition bill protests and demanding Carrie Lam steps in to defend press freedom
- Reporters accuse police of attacking them during city unrest as they call for officers to respect media role during protests
- March takes press and its supporters to police headquarters before moving onto Hong Kong leader’s office
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
Journalists, lecturers, colleagues and commentators take to the streets to condemn what they described as police violence. Photo: Warton Li
Rioting in Kowloon in April 1966. File photo
Extradition bill protests: what Hong Kong’s history of riots can teach Carrie Lam
- The best way for the embattled chief executive to find a way out of the city’s present crisis may be to look to its past, historians and former officials say
- After all, the British colonial administration weathered far more violent affairs
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Rioting in Kowloon in April 1966. File photo