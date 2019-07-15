Channels

There were fresh outbreaks of violence in Hong Kong on Sunday, with the New Town Plaza mall in Sha Tin a focal point. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong police chief condemns ‘thug’ protesters after extradition bill clashes in Sha Tin leave 22 people in hospital with 3 in serious condition

  • Two officers lose fingers amid violence, which leads to arrest of 37 people
  • Lawmakers accuse police of taking wrong approach by trying to clear demonstrators from shopping centre
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Emily Tsang  

Karen Zhang  

Published: 9:42am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:18am, 15 Jul, 2019

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside New Town Plaza mall. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Pitched battles on Hong Kong streets and inside shopping malls as police move to clear extradition bill protesters after stand-off

  • At least seven police injured, and an unknown number of demonstrators, after riot personnel move in to clear hundreds of protesters
  • Violence followed a Sunday afternoon rally through the centre of Sha Tin attended by tens of thousands
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Zoe Low  

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 3:27pm, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:24am, 15 Jul, 2019

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse pro-democracy activists inside New Town Plaza mall. Photo: Reuters
