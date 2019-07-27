Leonard Cheng, the president of Lingnan University, said he attended the protest at Yuen Long not to show support but to ensure safety of students, staff and alumni. Photo: Handout
Lingnan University president attends Yuen Long protest with colleagues as ‘observer’, says he is worried about dangers facing students and staff
- Asked students to take care of safety and not to be involved in clash, says varsity president Leonard Cheng
- Around 1,000 students, staff and alumni march on campus earlier in the day, demanding expulsion of lawmaker Junius Ho from governing council
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
