Police escort those arrested in the industrial building. Photo: RTHK
Politics

Andy Chan, founder of banned Hong Kong National Party, among eight arrested in raid, while family of three detained over smoke bombs in separate operation

  • Rowdy crowd gathers outside Sha Tin Police Station where they assumed Chan and those arrested with him were sent
  • Police say it is still unclear if trio arrested in separate case are related to earlier fireworks incident at Tin Shui Wai
Danny Mok

Updated: 2:20am, 2 Aug, 2019

