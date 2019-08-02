Police escort those arrested in the industrial building. Photo: RTHK
Andy Chan, founder of banned Hong Kong National Party, among eight arrested in raid, while family of three detained over smoke bombs in separate operation
- Rowdy crowd gathers outside Sha Tin Police Station where they assumed Chan and those arrested with him were sent
- Police say it is still unclear if trio arrested in separate case are related to earlier fireworks incident at Tin Shui Wai
