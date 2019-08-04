Demonstrators gather at Po Tsui Park in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Winson Wong
Thousands march in Tseung Kwan O as Hong Kong continues weekend of protests, while couple facing riot charges get married
- Police in the New Territories district have set up a water barricade to guard their station, as such buildings have become targets during protests
- Event follows night of chaos in Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui and Wong Tai Sin
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police use tear gas in Wong Tai Sin as an angry crowd of protesters and residents prevent a van from leaving. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: chaos rages as Wong Tai Sin residents turn on police for using tear gas in their neighbourhood, following clashes across Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui
- Local fury at riot squads after protesters and police trade petrol bombs and tear gas, while off-duty police and families are targeted by radicals
- Another day of mass protest sees tens of thousands join approved anti-government march in Kowloon, as well as rival pro-police rally in Hong Kong Island
Topic | Hong Kong protests
