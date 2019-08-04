Channels

Protesters set fires in Mong Kok on Saturday. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Filipino and South Korean working in Hong Kong arrested in Mong Kok – the first foreigners detained in extradition protests

  • Filipino employee of Hong Kong Disneyland and South Korean restaurant worker arrested in Mong Kok on Saturday
  • Philippine diplomat says man was held for wearing black, while South Korean official urges police for fair probe
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 11:33pm, 4 Aug, 2019

Protesters at a rally against the government in Mong Kok on Saturday. With workers from various sectors expected to join the strike, Hong Kong could see large-scale disruptions on Monday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong braces for largest citywide strike in decades as 14,000 people from 20 sectors vow to join industrial action to protest against government

  • Protesters set to launch strike in eight districts, while police receive application for rally permission from six districts
  • Industrial action unlikely to badly affect city’s economy, as large-scale commercial transactions might not be directly hit, says economist
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 3:14pm, 4 Aug, 2019

