Protesters set fires in Mong Kok on Saturday. Photo: Edmond So
Filipino and South Korean working in Hong Kong arrested in Mong Kok – the first foreigners detained in extradition protests
- Filipino employee of Hong Kong Disneyland and South Korean restaurant worker arrested in Mong Kok on Saturday
- Philippine diplomat says man was held for wearing black, while South Korean official urges police for fair probe
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters at a rally against the government in Mong Kok on Saturday. With workers from various sectors expected to join the strike, Hong Kong could see large-scale disruptions on Monday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong braces for largest citywide strike in decades as 14,000 people from 20 sectors vow to join industrial action to protest against government
- Protesters set to launch strike in eight districts, while police receive application for rally permission from six districts
- Industrial action unlikely to badly affect city’s economy, as large-scale commercial transactions might not be directly hit, says economist
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
