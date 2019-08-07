Gary Fan accused the government of fuelling the clashes between residents from both sides by branding the protests a separatist movement. Photo: Winson Wong
Pan-democrat lawmakers call on protesters to calm down to avoid ‘falling into government’s trap’, while Hong Kong feminist activist incurs wrath of demonstrators over Tin Shui Wai arrests
- Gary Fan of NeoDemocrats says government is fuelling clashes among residents by branding protests a separatist movement
- HKU professor Petula Ho targeted by online activist after peaceful protest she called resulted in 82 arrests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Gary Fan accused the government of fuelling the clashes between residents from both sides by branding the protests a separatist movement. Photo: Winson Wong