A journalist covers her face after police officers fired tear gas toward anti-extradition bill protesters during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tear gas exposure at extradition bill protests causing Hong Kong journalists breathing and skin problems
- Survey by group of doctors finds almost all respondents report respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath, persistent cough and coughing up blood
- Security expert scotches worries that police force’s gas canisters have expired
