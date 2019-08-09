Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A journalist covers her face after police officers fired tear gas toward anti-extradition bill protesters during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Politics

Tear gas exposure at extradition bill protests causing Hong Kong journalists breathing and skin problems

  • Survey by group of doctors finds almost all respondents report respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath, persistent cough and coughing up blood
  • Security expert scotches worries that police force’s gas canisters have expired
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Athena Chan  

Christy Leung  

Emily Tsang  

Updated: 11:01pm, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A journalist covers her face after police officers fired tear gas toward anti-extradition bill protesters during a protest in Hong Kong, China, August 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.