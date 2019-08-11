Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Sunday at the closing ceremony for a youth military summer camp at San Wai Barracks. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam vows to do better job connecting with Hong Kong’s young people, as city leaders close ranks over anti-government protest crisis
- Chief executive tells young people, ‘We hope that we can fight together to build a better Hong Kong’
- Separately, city’s representative to China’s top legislative body accuses protesters of trying to provoke Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
