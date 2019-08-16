Channels

The Chinese flag was thrown into Victoria Harbour. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Five arrested in Hong Kong for taking down Chinese national flag from shopping centre site and throwing it into sea during protest

  • Officers from police’s organised crime and triad bureau detained four men and a woman, aged 20 to 22, for conspiracy to desecrate national flag
  • Incident occurred on August 3, after tens of thousands of protesters defied a police ban and marched to Tsim Sha Tsui following anti-government rally
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 5:54am, 16 Aug, 2019

The Chinese flag was thrown into Victoria Harbour. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters have removed Chinese national flags from outside Harbour City on two occasions and thrown them into the sea. Photo: Shutterstock
Politics

Nationalist Chinese tabloid editor blasts Hong Kong’s Harbour City mall for ‘kowtowing’ to protesters

  • Global Times chief Hu Xijin takes aim at shopping centre, saying it was weak for allowing ‘rioters’ to remove national flags and toss them into sea
  • Beijing is apparently pressing city’s tycoons to fall into line over protests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 11:21pm, 11 Aug, 2019

Protesters have removed Chinese national flags from outside Harbour City on two occasions and thrown them into the sea. Photo: Shutterstock
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.