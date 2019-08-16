The Chinese flag was thrown into Victoria Harbour. Photo: Sam Tsang
Five arrested in Hong Kong for taking down Chinese national flag from shopping centre site and throwing it into sea during protest
- Officers from police’s organised crime and triad bureau detained four men and a woman, aged 20 to 22, for conspiracy to desecrate national flag
- Incident occurred on August 3, after tens of thousands of protesters defied a police ban and marched to Tsim Sha Tsui following anti-government rally
Nationalist Chinese tabloid editor blasts Hong Kong’s Harbour City mall for ‘kowtowing’ to protesters
- Global Times chief Hu Xijin takes aim at shopping centre, saying it was weak for allowing ‘rioters’ to remove national flags and toss them into sea
- Beijing is apparently pressing city’s tycoons to fall into line over protests
