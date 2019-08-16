Li Ka-shing was quoted as saying that “the road to hell is often paved with good intentions”. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s poetic call for peace blocked on Chinese social media
- In a statement, he says ‘the melon of Huangtai cannot bear the picking again’ – meaning something has suffered so much that further attack would ruin it
- It didn’t go unnoticed in the mainland, with hashtag #LiKa-shingSpeakingOut one of the most searched-for phrases on Weibo – until it was disabled
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Li Ka-shing was quoted as saying that “the road to hell is often paved with good intentions”. Photo: Nora Tam
Flight cancellations on Monday and Tuesday are expected to cost Hong Kong’s aviation industry more than HK$600 million. Photo: Sam Tsang
Aviation industry expected to suffer losses of more than US$76 million after protests at Hong Kong International Airport ground flights for two days
- Some 180 flights were cancelled on Monday and more than 400 on Tuesday after protesters occupies terminals
- Analysts say further protests at airport will have ‘exponential’ economic impact
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
Flight cancellations on Monday and Tuesday are expected to cost Hong Kong’s aviation industry more than HK$600 million. Photo: Sam Tsang