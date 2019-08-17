Wel Sun plans to migrate to Singapore. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Emigrating Hongkongers seek stability elsewhere, heading to Australia, Canada, Singapore
- Migration agencies report sharp increase in inquiries in recent months, as anti-government protests and street violence grip the city
- As well as usual emigrant destinations, younger people look closer to home, including to Singapore and Malaysia
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Wel Sun plans to migrate to Singapore. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Illustration: Brian Wang
Blindsided: why does Beijing keep getting Hong Kong wrong?
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
- Here, we look at how Beijing fails to grasp the sentiment of the city
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Illustration: Brian Wang