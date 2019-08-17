Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wel Sun plans to migrate to Singapore. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Emigrating Hongkongers seek stability elsewhere, heading to Australia, Canada, Singapore

  • Migration agencies report sharp increase in inquiries in recent months, as anti-government protests and street violence grip the city
  • As well as usual emigrant destinations, younger people look closer to home, including to Singapore and Malaysia
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 8:43am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wel Sun plans to migrate to Singapore. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Brian Wang
Politics

Blindsided: why does Beijing keep getting Hong Kong wrong?

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
  • Here, we look at how Beijing fails to grasp the sentiment of the city
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Chow Chung-yan  

Updated: 11:51am, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.