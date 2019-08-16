Extradition bill protesters at a rally organised by student groups at Chater Garden, Central on Friday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
Thousands of students turn out for protest rally in Central as Hong Kong gears up for weekend of demonstrations
- Rally organised by group of students from 12 local colleges and universities features recorded messages of support from abroad
- Anti-government march for To Kwa Wan wins 11th-hour reprieve while pro-government rally in Tamar Park goes ahead on Saturday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Extradition bill protesters at a rally organised by student groups at Chater Garden, Central on Friday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
Students say in the survey they will support the protests in various ways and to different lengths, with some willing to boycott classes while others saying they will wear accessories such as badges to make a statement.
Hong Kong education minister deplores boycott after thousands of secondary students say they will heed Demosisto’s calls to skip Monday classes weekly over protest demands
- Kevin Yeung says boycott will disrupt operations of schools and sow discord on campuses
- Survey by group and other student concern bodies of 19,473 respondents finds 89 per cent backing protesters’ demands
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students say in the survey they will support the protests in various ways and to different lengths, with some willing to boycott classes while others saying they will wear accessories such as badges to make a statement.