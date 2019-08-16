Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Extradition bill protesters at a rally organised by student groups at Chater Garden, Central on Friday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Thousands of students turn out for protest rally in Central as Hong Kong gears up for weekend of demonstrations

  • Rally organised by group of students from 12 local colleges and universities features recorded messages of support from abroad
  • Anti-government march for To Kwa Wan wins 11th-hour reprieve while pro-government rally in Tamar Park goes ahead on Saturday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 1:40am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Extradition bill protesters at a rally organised by student groups at Chater Garden, Central on Friday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Students say in the survey they will support the protests in various ways and to different lengths, with some willing to boycott classes while others saying they will wear accessories such as badges to make a statement.
Politics

Hong Kong education minister deplores boycott after thousands of secondary students say they will heed Demosisto’s calls to skip Monday classes weekly over protest demands

  • Kevin Yeung says boycott will disrupt operations of schools and sow discord on campuses
  • Survey by group and other student concern bodies of 19,473 respondents finds 89 per cent backing protesters’ demands
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 11:36pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students say in the survey they will support the protests in various ways and to different lengths, with some willing to boycott classes while others saying they will wear accessories such as badges to make a statement.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.