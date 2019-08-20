Police have been criticised for officers’ use of force, including firing tear gas in a railway station. Photo: Felix Wong
Commission of inquiry is possible but let’s not look into individual police officers’ conduct: IPCC chief Anthony Neoh
- Anthony Neoh is not against the idea of a commission of inquiry, which the city leader has rejected
- But he says delving into individual officers’ actions would mean them being ‘disciplined twice’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police have been criticised for officers’ use of force, including firing tear gas in a railway station. Photo: Felix Wong
Finnair’s business is heavily reliant on the China market. Photo: AFP
Finnair joins ranks of companies distancing themselves from Hong Kong anti-government protests
- Company employing Nordic carrier’s 130-strong flight attendant base warns staff against damaging its reputation by linking it to recent demonstrations
- It cites a consumer backlash against the company, whose second-largest market for long-haul travel is China
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Finnair’s business is heavily reliant on the China market. Photo: AFP