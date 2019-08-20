Channels

Police have been criticised for officers’ use of force, including firing tear gas in a railway station. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Commission of inquiry is possible but let’s not look into individual police officers’ conduct: IPCC chief Anthony Neoh

  • Anthony Neoh is not against the idea of a commission of inquiry, which the city leader has rejected
  • But he says delving into individual officers’ actions would mean them being ‘disciplined twice’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:20am, 20 Aug, 2019

Finnair’s business is heavily reliant on the China market. Photo: AFP
Politics

Finnair joins ranks of companies distancing themselves from Hong Kong anti-government protests

  • Company employing Nordic carrier’s 130-strong flight attendant base warns staff against damaging its reputation by linking it to recent demonstrations
  • It cites a consumer backlash against the company, whose second-largest market for long-haul travel is China
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 9:20pm, 19 Aug, 2019

