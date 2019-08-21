The organiser of the School Bullying Concern Group (L-R): Horace Cheung Connie Wong, Chan Wing-kee, Yeung Yiu-chung and Tam Mei-po. Photo: Nora Tam
Pro-Beijing politicians form concern group to stop school bullying from escalating amid Hong Kong’s protest tensions
- Organisers of School Bullying Concern Group worry political crisis could make children of police and mainland migrants vulnerable
- Group plans to work with parents’ associations, organise talks and publish anti-bullying videos
Topic | Hong Kong schools
The organiser of the School Bullying Concern Group (L-R): Horace Cheung Connie Wong, Chan Wing-kee, Yeung Yiu-chung and Tam Mei-po. Photo: Nora Tam