A protester sets off a fire extinguisher at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Winson Wong
Chaos at MTR station in Hong Kong as protesters confront police while marking one-month anniversary of Yuen Long mob attack
- While thousands of mostly masked, black-clad protesters started by holding a peaceful sit-in at the station, smaller groups were out to make trouble
- Protesters had gathered at MTR station demanding justice for victims of rampage by white-clad men on July 21
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester sets off a fire extinguisher at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Winson Wong