Representatives of university students reveal their plans for a class boycott on September 2. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: students from 10 universities and more than 100 secondary schools expected to join class boycott
- Student representatives in universities warn they will escalate action if government fails to meet extradition bill protesters’ demands
- Scale of next month’s boycott revealed as organisers of the university and secondary school strikes detail their plans separately
