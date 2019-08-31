Protesters filled Victoria Park and beyond at an authorised rally on August 18, and it is expected demonstrators will take to the streets again despite police bans. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: three arrested lawmakers still detained by police as city prepares for more demonstrations
- Trio arrested on Friday as part of police move on several politicians and high-profile activists
- More demonstrations expected on Saturday as Community Party mouthpiece warns Beijing will ‘never sit idly by’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
