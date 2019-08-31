An unmasked protestor on Hennessy Road in Wan Chai on Saturday. Protests went ahead despite a police ban. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘I wanted to test the rule of law’: first-time anti-government protester enters the fray — unmasked and motivated
- A 25-year-old accountant joins tens of thousands who defied police order and took to the streets
- Some got around ban on religious grounds – others said they were just out shopping
Topic | Hong Kong protests
