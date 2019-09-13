Cheung Wing-kei (right) at Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: cleaner gets 80 hours of community service order for vandalising police station wall, in first sentence against a demonstrator during months-long unrest
- Cheung Wing-kei threw a metal machinery part and damaged the wall of Castle Peak Police Station in Tuen Mun during protests on August 9
- Magistrate felt he had neglected the safety of officers, still spared him a jail term as attack was not pre-planned and he had a clean record
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Cheung Wing-kei (right) at Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Court. Photo: Brian Wong