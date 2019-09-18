White-clad men attack travellers and passers-by at Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Sixth man linked to Yuen Long MTR station attack in Hong Kong surrenders himself to police and is bailed by Fanling Court
- Truck driver Ng Wai-nam appears in Fanling Court to face rioting charge
- He was not required to make plea as police need further time for enquiries
Topic | Hong Kong protests
