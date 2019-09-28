Joshua Wong will run for election to Southern District Council. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: plan mulled to partially cancel district council elections if polling stations are targeted as activist Joshua Wong announces candidacy for seat
- Source says Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau looking into the possibility of cancelling polls in areas where serious protests are taking place
- Wong announces candidacy in South Horizons West constituency in Southern district on fifth anniversary of Occupy movement
Topic | Hong Kong protests
