A Lennon Wall in Admiralty on Saturday as activists mark the fifth anniversary of the Occupy movement. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters declare ‘We are back’ in poster campaign from Victoria Park to Admiralty on fifth anniversary of Occupy movement
- Activists stick posters – on walls, escalators, footbridges and the pavement – all the way from to government headquarters
- Organisers estimates they prepared 10,000 posters, with the symbol of the Occupy movement – a yellow umbrella – showing up everywhere
Topic | Hong Kong protests
