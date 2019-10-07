Ng Lung-ping, seen in a mask on the left, and Choi Yuk-wan (second from right) on their way to Eastern Court where they were accused of wearing masks during a public assembly. Photo: May Tse
First suspects charged under Hong Kong’s anti-mask law granted bail, after weekend of protests marred by violence
- City University student and woman, 38, granted bail after appearing in court charged with covering their faces at demonstration soon after ban introduced
- The accused made subject to curfew and travel ban, as city emerges from weekend of fresh violence triggered by new restriction
Topic | Hong Kong protests
