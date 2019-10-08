Students wear masks outside Shau Kei Wan government secondary school in Sham Kei Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong school week kicks off with citywide student protests against anti-mask law arrests
- Hundreds formed human chains and staged sit-ins at schools across the city
- Stoking students’ anger, the government has demanded schools provide a ‘rough impression’ of the number of students wearing masks to school
Topic | Hong Kong protests
