Students at Baptist University stage a protest on Tuesday over the arrest of five undergraduates. Photo: Winson Wong
Two Hong Kong Baptist University security guards suspended over incident in which police arrested five students
- Four of the arrests involved the new anti-mask law, with students now demanding dismissal of guards who let police in
- Security company agrees action by staff was insufficient, but says they will go through a ‘fair appeal mechanism’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
