De La Salle Secondary School is the latest educational institution to become embroiled in the protest crisis after one of its pupils was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protester arrested for attempted murder of police sergeant is De La Salle pupil
- School says student will not be expelled over allegation he stabbed officer in neck during Kwun Tong unrest
- Priority is to support arrested pupil and warn his peers against attending ‘dangerous public events’, vice principal says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police arrive in Mong Kok clearing an area of anti-government protesters on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: home-made bomb aimed to kill or maim police officers, force says as it condemns weekend of intensified violence and attacks
- Assistant commissioner allows officers to carry pepper spray off-duty, a month after extendable batons were issued for the same purpose
- Only officers trained in the use of pepper spray will be eligible to carry it during off-hours, and its use will be governed by the force’s guidelines
