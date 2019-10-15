Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

De La Salle Secondary School is the latest educational institution to become embroiled in the protest crisis after one of its pupils was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong protester arrested for attempted murder of police sergeant is De La Salle pupil

  • School says student will not be expelled over allegation he stabbed officer in neck during Kwun Tong unrest
  • Priority is to support arrested pupil and warn his peers against attending ‘dangerous public events’, vice principal says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 3:05pm, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

De La Salle Secondary School is the latest educational institution to become embroiled in the protest crisis after one of its pupils was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Riot police arrive in Mong Kok clearing an area of anti-government protesters on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: home-made bomb aimed to kill or maim police officers, force says as it condemns weekend of intensified violence and attacks

  • Assistant commissioner allows officers to carry pepper spray off-duty, a month after extendable batons were issued for the same purpose
  • Only officers trained in the use of pepper spray will be eligible to carry it during off-hours, and its use will be governed by the force’s guidelines
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Victor Ting  

Brian Wong  

Updated: 12:35am, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police arrive in Mong Kok clearing an area of anti-government protesters on Sunday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.