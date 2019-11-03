Riot police arrive in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Riot police move in as Hong Kong protesters gather in Sha Tin shopping centre and vandalise train station turnstiles
- Tensions flare after hundreds of Hongkongers heed online call to take to the streets on Sunday afternoon in citywide protest
- Group of about 50 black-clad protesters take over atrium of Sha Tin New Town Plaza and chant slogans
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police arrive in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Election candidate Richard Chan was arrested in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong protests: demonstrators vow to take battle to the ballots in district council elections
- Pro-democracy candidates say they will not worry even if polls are postponed
- But they warn any delay in holding elections could cause more chaos
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Election candidate Richard Chan was arrested in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen