Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police arrive in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Riot police move in as Hong Kong protesters gather in Sha Tin shopping centre and vandalise train station turnstiles

  • Tensions flare after hundreds of Hongkongers heed online call to take to the streets on Sunday afternoon in citywide protest
  • Group of about 50 black-clad protesters take over atrium of Sha Tin New Town Plaza and chant slogans
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Martin Choi  

Linda Lew  

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 6:47pm, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police arrive in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Election candidate Richard Chan was arrested in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Hong Kong protests: demonstrators vow to take battle to the ballots in district council elections

  • Pro-democracy candidates say they will not worry even if polls are postponed
  • But they warn any delay in holding elections could cause more chaos
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Victor Ting  

Alvin Lum  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 5:15am, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Election candidate Richard Chan was arrested in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.