Clashes erupt on Tuesday between anti-government protesters and riot police on the campus of Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong
High Court denies injunction sought by Chinese University student leader to bar Hong Kong police from campus after days of clashes with protesters
- Jacky So files for temporary injunction after CUHK was the site of clashes between protesters and riot police that led to 119 people being injured
- But court dismisses bid, with lawyer arguing that criminals could hide on campus if police did not have a warrant to enter
Topic | Hong Kong protests
