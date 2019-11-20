Channels

Anti-government protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks along Salisbury Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong mask law: Beijing claim on ‘unconstitutional’ ruling could spell end of ‘one country, two systems’, legal heavyweights warn

  • City’s legal scholars say any action from Beijing could be ‘disastrous’ for politically charged cases
  • Spokesman for NPCSC’s Legislative Affairs Commission said High Court ruling did not comply with Hong Kong’s mini-constitution
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Joyce Ng  

Chris Lau  

Tony Cheung  

Nectar Gan  

Updated: 10:21am, 20 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks along Salisbury Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
The mask ban in Hong Kong took effect on October 5, but the way it was imposed through emergency powers was ruled unconstitutional by High Court judges on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
No other authority has right to make judgments: China slams Hong Kong court’s ruling on anti-mask law as unconstitutional

  • China’s top legislative affairs body says only Beijing has right to decide on issues of constitutionality after High Court rules mask ban contravenes Basic Law
  • Analysts say Beijing is likely to intervene, with one adding it is expected to ‘act very soon’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung  

William Zheng  

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 12:30am, 20 Nov, 2019

The mask ban in Hong Kong took effect on October 5, but the way it was imposed through emergency powers was ruled unconstitutional by High Court judges on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
