Police and protesters clashed more than a week ago around the PolyU campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police mull entering besieged campus with a warrant to clear last of anti-government protesters
- Two teams from Polytechnic University have failed to convince any last holdouts to leave the site
- Source cites need to clear occupiers and ‘dangerous items’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Polytechnic University team enters the campus in Hung Hom to search for the few remaining radicals believed to be inside. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says police will delay PolyU entry as safety team makes final bid to convince radicals to leave with siege entering 10th day
- Polytechnic University sends in a group hoping to persuade the few remaining radicals to leave campus
- Police team on standby includes clinical psychologists, doctors and trained negotiators
