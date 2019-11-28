Officers from the bomb disposal unit enter Polytechnic University on Thursday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police team enters Polytechnic University, but riot officers remain outside as force keeps promise not to immediately arrest anyone they find
- Firefighters, trained negotiators and bomb disposal experts among 100-strong group that enters campus at 8am
- Ultimate goal is to ‘restore safety of school’, says assistant commissioner Chow Yat-ming
Police and protesters clashed more than a week ago around the PolyU campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Polytechnic University siege: Hong Kong police to enter campus to remove weapons, dangerous substances and gather evidence of vandalism
- After search teams fail to find protesters, university says it has done all it could to get holdouts to leave
- Police say they must act because of severe damage, weapons and hazardous materials on campus
