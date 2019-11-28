Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Officers from the bomb disposal unit enter Polytechnic University on Thursday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong police team enters Polytechnic University, but riot officers remain outside as force keeps promise not to immediately arrest anyone they find

  • Firefighters, trained negotiators and bomb disposal experts among 100-strong group that enters campus at 8am
  • Ultimate goal is to ‘restore safety of school’, says assistant commissioner Chow Yat-ming
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 10:38am, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Officers from the bomb disposal unit enter Polytechnic University on Thursday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police and protesters clashed more than a week ago around the PolyU campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Polytechnic University siege: Hong Kong police to enter campus to remove weapons, dangerous substances and gather evidence of vandalism

  • After search teams fail to find protesters, university says it has done all it could to get holdouts to leave
  • Police say they must act because of severe damage, weapons and hazardous materials on campus
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Clifford Lo  

Danny Mok  

Updated: 8:04am, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police and protesters clashed more than a week ago around the PolyU campus. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.