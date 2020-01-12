Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth had visited Hong Kong multiple times in the past. Photo: Sam Tsang
Human Rights Watch chief denied entry to Hong Kong at airport, group says, with no explanation provided
- Kenneth Roth, the group’s executive director, said immigration officials told him he could not enter Hong Kong when he landed at the airport
