Hong Kong man who vandalised HSBC outlet ordered to attend rehabilitation for drug abuse

  • Wong Kwui-ho vandalised an HSBC branch in Sheung Shui on December 30, causing damage worth US$25,727
  • Acting principal magistrate Don So sentenced him to rehabilitation centre as police discovered he had been consuming Ice for a long time
Brian Wong
Updated: 5:39pm, 16 Jan, 2020

