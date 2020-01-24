Riot police officers arrest an anti-government protester underneath a footbridge in Tai Po on October 13. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong fashion designer gets year in jail for carrying petrol bombs in backpack at anti-mask law protest

  • Wong Yuen-yu’s decision to ‘give a hand’ to fellow protester was not premeditated, her lawyer told courtroom
  • Criminal record likely to haunt defendant, magistrate suggests at sentencing hearing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong
Updated: 6:40pm, 24 Jan, 2020

