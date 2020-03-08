Police started searching protesters from about 8pm. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: police seize petrol bombs, bricks as demonstrators gather at Tseung Kwan O to commemorate death of student

  • Protesters gather at car park in Sheung Tak Estate where a university student fell in November last year, resulting in brain injury that caused his death
  • Petrol bombs, glass bottles, lighters, bricks, umbrellas and helmets were seized from the car park on Sunday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:07am, 9 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Police started searching protesters from about 8pm. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong protests