A police officer holds pepper spray as he tries to disperse anti-government protesters in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: anger after reporter knocked down during police dispersal operation

  • News Executives’ Association and the Hong Kong Journalists Association demand police chief and the city’s leader investigate
  • Police later express regret for incident and say officer involved had not acted intentionally
Danny Mok
Updated: 2:18am, 10 Mar, 2020

