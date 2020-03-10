A police officer holds pepper spray as he tries to disperse anti-government protesters in Tseung Kwan O on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: anger after reporter knocked down during police dispersal operation
- News Executives’ Association and the Hong Kong Journalists Association demand police chief and the city’s leader investigate
- Police later express regret for incident and say officer involved had not acted intentionally
