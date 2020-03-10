Joshua Wong is asking the High Court to clarify nomination rules after he was barred from standing in the district council elections in November. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong in High Court bid over district council election ban
- Demosisto co-founder in legal bid to declare he followed nomination rules after election officials barred him over independence stance
- Wong was disqualified from running in last November’s polls, date for judicial review hearing not yet fixed
