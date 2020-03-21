Protesters rally in Yeun Long in to mark eight months since the indiscriminate attack on protesters and residents that left 45 injured. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tear gas fired as Hong Kong rally marking eight months since Yuen Long attacks leads to protesters blocking streets, starting fire
- Tactical police forces subdue at least two as more than 100 take to street chanting anti-government slogans
- Saturday marked first March 21 since August that MTR has not closed the local station ahead of protest
