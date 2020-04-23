Police said they issued fixed penalty tickets to people in Yuen Long. Photo: RTHK
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police dish out 36 fixed penalty tickets as protesters break social-distancing rules
- Police issue HK$2,000 fixed penalty tickets as people gather on a footbridge and nearby street in Yuen Long
- Pepper spray was also used on two men, aged 21 and 22, who were arrested for obstructing police
