Police said they issued fixed penalty tickets to people in Yuen Long. Photo: RTHK
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police dish out 36 fixed penalty tickets as protesters break social-distancing rules

  • Police issue HK$2,000 fixed penalty tickets as people gather on a footbridge and nearby street in Yuen Long
  • Pepper spray was also used on two men, aged 21 and 22, who were arrested for obstructing police
Danny Mok
Updated: 2:46am, 23 Apr, 2020

