All Hong Kong residents will receive a reusable mask courtesy of the government. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Uniqlo and H&M manufacturer making reusable masks for Hong Kong government in Vietnam
- Crystal International Group revealed to be manufacturer picked by government to make CuMask+
- Official says production is not for profit and defends decision not to put it out to public tender
