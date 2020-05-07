All Hong Kong residents will receive a reusable mask courtesy of the government. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Uniqlo and H&M manufacturer making reusable masks for Hong Kong government in Vietnam

  • Crystal International Group revealed to be manufacturer picked by government to make CuMask+
  • Official says production is not for profit and defends decision not to put it out to public tender
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 1:10pm, 7 May, 2020

